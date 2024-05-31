TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to UN Security Council: 'A re-energised focus on Syria is needed'
Urging UNSC to remain committed to close involvement with the Syrian crisis, Turkish envoy expresses deep concern about the "significant drop in humanitarian funding."
Türkiye to UN Security Council: 'A re-energised focus on Syria is needed'
'Significant drop in humanitarian funding is deeply concerning,' tells Ahmet Yildiz. / Photo: AA Archive
May 31, 2024

Türkiye has highlighted the deadlock in Syria while emphasising that other crises should not cause the world to turn away from the situation.

"The rise of other large-scale crises should not diminish our attention to Syria, as economic, security and humanitarian aspects of the crisis continue to deteriorate. The status quo is not sustainable," Ahmet Yildiz, Türkiye's envoy to the UN, told the Security Council on Thursday.

While the possibility for a lasting political solution is difficult, Yildiz said, "A re-energised focus on Syria is needed."

"The ground should be prepared to address the root causes of the crisis. This requires first and foremost a change of attitude on site of the Syrian regime to initiate genuine national reconciliation," he said.

Urging the Council to remain committed to close involvement with the Syrian crisis, Yildiz expressed deep concern about the "significant drop in humanitarian funding, especially at a time when the number of people in need of humanitarian aid has reached a record almost 17 million."

"We call on donors to scale up their contributions," he said.

RelatedTürkiye vows to eliminate all PKK terrorist elements in Iraq, Syria
Recommended

Combatting terrorism

The Turkish envoy also stressed that "the separatist and disruptive agenda of the terrorist organisation, namely PKK/YPG/SDF, as well as its grave violations, reputation and attacks against the local population, continue unabated in Syria."

Emphasising that the PKK/YPG/SDF "has no place in Syria's future," Yildiz urged all parties to "disengage from this terrorist organisation, whose only objective is to advance its own separatist agenda."

He expressed Türkiye's commitment to "continue to support international efforts to achieving a lasting settlement."

RelatedIn Pictures: Turkey's Peace Spring Operation in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs