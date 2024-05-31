Nvidia's exceptional first-quarter results have propelled the chipmaker's market value to exceed the combined worth of all listed German companies.

Data from FactSetreveals that companies with primary listings in Germany have an aggregate value of EUR 2.315 trillion ($2.51 trillion) as of Wednesday.

In early trading, Nvidia's (NVDA) market capitalisation surged to $2.6 trillion.

Over the past 12 months, Nvidia has reported earnings of $42.6 billion on sales of $79.7 billion, buoyed by its better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter performance.

Nvidia's rapid growth is evident with a 461% year-on-year increase in adjusted earnings per share and a 262% rise in sales.

Record high