The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has held separate phone calls with foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Jordan, the State Department said, asking his counterparts from the three countries to press Hamas resistance group to accept a new Gaza ceasefire plan announced by President Joe Biden.

In telephone calls from his plane as he returned from a NATO meeting in Prague, Blinken "emphasised that Hamas should accept the deal without delay," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Blinken "underscored that the proposal is in the interests of both Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the long-term security of the region," Miller said.

Biden earlier announced the surprise proposal which would begin with a six-week complete ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from populated areas of Gaza.

Related Stabilisation, withdrawal, reconstruction — A look into Gaza truce roadmap

Hamas would in return release hostages. Out of 252 people taken hostage that day, 121 are still being held inside Gaza , including 37 who the army says are dead, many of them believed to be in Israeli air strikes.

The two sides would then negotiate a longer-term deal aimed at ending the war. Biden said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the deal.

Hamas was informed of the proposal through Qatar, a key mediator which maintains relations with Palestinians.

Blinken-Fidan meeting

Blinken had met just one day earlier in Prague with the Turkish foreign minister.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a critic of Israel, has met Hamas leaders and welcomed Palestinian wounded for medical treatment.

Türkiye is also a NATO ally.

"Türkiye has been almost the only country to draw attention to the Gaza problem," Fidan said at a news conference after an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Czech capital of Prague.