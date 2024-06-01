A major fire burned down hundreds of shelters, shops, and other facilities in refugee camps in the southeastern coast of Bangladesh, leaving 1,200 Rohingya shelterless.

The fire on Saturday started in the Rohingya Camp No. 13 of Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and doused it completely, Deputy Assi stant Director of Cox's Bazar Fire Service Atish Chakma confirmed to Anadolu.

It was primarily suspected to be an act of arson from a shop at the camp, Bangladesh Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Mizanur Rahman told Anadolu.

“There are a number of factions among the Rohingya in the camps over establishing power and they were found involved in such crimes before. Furthermore, overcrowded conditions and built components of the shelter could help the fire spread fast,” he added.

However, "we are still investigating the fire incident to figure out the actual fact", he added.