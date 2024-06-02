Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “who is dragging the region and the entire world into disaster,” must be stopped, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"This barbarian, thug, and bloodthirsty greedy named Netanyahu, who is dragging our region and the entire world into disaster, must be stopped,” Erdogan told a ruling Justice and Development Party evaluation and planning meeting in the capital Ankara on Sunday.

Decrying the “uninterrupted” decades-long massacre in Palestine and how Palestinian children are being killed by “a spoiled state,” Erdogan said that Ankara ensured that the rest of the world saw clearly the “barbarism” in Gaza.

"As Türkiye, we object to the oppression, massacre and injustice that has been going on for 76 years on every platform."

"We stand with the Palestinian people with all our means," he added.

On the US ceasefire proposal announced on Friday, Erdogan said: “Hamas has announced its positive approach to President Biden's latest proposal, similar to its previous ceasefire proposal. Netanyahu's response, however, has been to increase the intensity of bloodshed, massacres, occupation, and genocide policies.”

The aid Türkiye has sent to Gaza continues uninterrupted, Erdogan stated, adding that they are working on multiple fronts to put more economic pressure on Israel.

"We are in close dialogue with Hamas and the Palestinian government. We strongly support efforts to recognise an independent Palestinian state. With Spain, Ireland, and Norway, the number of countries recognising Palestine has reached 147,” he added.

'The right side of history'

Boosting recognition of Palestine will be one of the “most positive responses to Israel's occupation and oppression policies,” he said.