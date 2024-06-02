WORLD
Israel must withdraw from Rafah crossing for it to operate again: Egypt
Tensions have risen between Egypt and Israel over the takeover of the southern border, which is crucial for the entrance of aid.
Israel seized the crossing on the Gaza side in May during its ground offensive in the city of Rafah along the enclave's southern edge, angering Egypt which said it would stop cooperating with Israel on the crucial artery for aid into the enclave and evacuations out of it. / Photo: AP
June 2, 2024

Officials from the United States, Israel and Egypt have ended a meeting in Cairo with Egypt sticking to its position that Israel must withdraw from the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing for it to operate again, security sources said.

The two Egyptian security sources said Sunday's meeting was positive despite there being no agreement on reopening of the crossing.

Egypt's delegation at the meeting said it would be open to European monitors at the border to oversee its operation by Palestinian authorities if Palestinian authorities agreed to resume work.

Israeli and US officials said they would work quickly to remove the obstacles to the operation of the crossing, the Egyptian sources said.

Israel seized the crossing on the Gaza side in May during its ground offensive in the city of Rafah along the enclave's southern edge, angering Egypt which said it would stop cooperating with Israel on the crucial artery for aid into the enclave and evacuations out of it.

While Egypt facilitated the entrance of aid through the Karem Abu Salem crossing last week, the re-opening of Rafah is crucial as humanitarian agencies warn of looming famine in Gaza.

SOURCE:Reuters
By Sadiq S Bhat