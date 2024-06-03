WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan court acquits ex-PM Imran Khan in state secrets leaking case
The case is related to diplomatic communications between Washington and Islamabad, which Imran Khan had said was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government two years ago.
Pakistan court acquits ex-PM Imran Khan in state secrets leaking case
A trial court had sentenced the two to 10 years in jail in the case commonly known as “cipher case.” / Photo: AP Archive
June 3, 2024

A Pakistani court has acquitted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case that accused him of leaking state secrets.

In a brief verdict, a two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court on Monday led by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also exonerated Khan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was a co-accused in the case.

A trial court had sentenced the two to 10 years in jail in the case commonly known as the "cypher case."

The case is related to diplomatic communications between Washington and Islamabad, which Khan said was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government two years ago.

Recommended

Khan, who came to power in 2018, lost a vote of confidence in parliament in April 2022, one year short of completing his term.

Despite the acquittal, Khan will remain in prison, having also been convicted in another case relating to his marriage to his third wife, Bushra Khan, contravening Islamic traditions.

RelatedExplainer: What are the allegations against Pakistan’s Imran Khan?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat