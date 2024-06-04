TÜRKİYE
Turkmenistan to start gas exports to Türkiye and Europe —  Erdogan
Investments such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipelines and TANAP, has not only benefited Türkiye and Azerbaijan but has also made significant contributions to the energy security of the region and Europe, says President Erdogan
Turkish President addresses energy conference in Baku. / Photo: AA Archive
June 4, 2024

It is only a matter of time before Turkmenistan's gas is transferred to Türkiye and Europe through the expanded Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP), the Turkish president has said.

"Our long-standing cooperation, crowned with infrastructure investments such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipelines and TANAP, has not only benefited Türkiye and Azerbaijan but has also made significant contributions to the energy security of the region and Europe," said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a statement, on Tuesday.

His comment was read out at the International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"We are aiming to complete electricity export on Nahcivan and Igdir-Nahcivan natural gas line projects as soon as possible," he said.

"Türkiye is determined to maintain peace and stability in the West Caucasus," he added.

Strengthening Turkic world cooperation

"The fact that our work on these issues will bear fruit very soon will undoubtedly be another joint achievement of Türkiye and Azerbaijan," Erdogan said. The Turkic world is willing to further develop and deepen their cooperation in the field of energy as well as in various fields, he said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my satisfaction that the next summit of the Organisation of Turkic States will be held next month in Shusha, hosted by Azerbaijan.

"The six-fold capacity increase in freight transportation to be achieved with the completion of the modernization works of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is the backbone of the Middle Corridor that brings the historical Silk Road to life on rails, is of strategic importance for the development of the regional transportation network."

The two countries are strengthening their cooperation in renewable energy, new technologies and energy resource diversity, he said.

The president welcomed the recent positive developments between Azerbaijan and Armenia and emphasised once again that the peace agreement to be signed is a historic opportunity for the future of the region.

Erdogan recalled that Azerbaijan will host the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change on November 11-22 and expressed readiness to provide all kinds of support for the conference.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
