The Columbia Law Review suspended its website after publishing an article on the Nakba, marking yet another puerile attempt by a Western institution to clamp down on information related to the occupation of Palestinian land by Israel.

The article, "Toward Nakba As A Legal Concept," was written by Harvard Law School student and Palestinian human rights lawyer Rabea Eghbariah.

The latest development came amid Israel’s brutal war on Gaza that has killed over 36,000 people – most of them women and children – and devastated the besieged enclave.

The Columbia Law Review’s move was an attempt to censor “the legal scholarship shining light on the catastrophe of Zionism,” the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) said on X.

“This most recent repression by the Columbia Law Review Board of Directors is a shameful attempt to silence groundbreaking legal scholarship shining light on the catastrophe of Zionism and the ways in which it fragments, displaces, and disempowers Palestinian society,” the committee said.

In an interview, seven editors involved in the article disclosed that over the weekend, members of the journal's board of directors urged the leadership of the law review, which consists of students, to delay or potentially retract its publication.

Upon the editors' rejection of this request, the board opted to shut down the entire website. The editors who opposed the directives of the board of directors have reportedly been asked to step down now.

Epicentre of solidarity

Founded in 1901, the Columbia Law Review is a student-edited and published law review affiliated with Columbia Law School.

Its board of directors consists of law school professors and alumni who oversee the student team responsible for its management.

Columbia University has been the epicentre of pro-Palestinian campus protests since April 17, when students erected tents in the campus greens and started rallying in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

They called for the university to divest from Israel in response to its genocide against Palestinians.

During the protests, hundreds of police officers entered Columbia's campus, responding to the university president's request, leading to the arrest of numerous students, some of whom faced suspension.