Visiting China this week, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed the importance of changing global perceptions of the cultural rights and lives of China's Uighur Turks.

Fidan addressed the Uighur issue while speaking to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday and advocated considering it as a matter of cultural richness without the need for any problems.

“Changing the perception in the world and the Islamic world regarding the cultural rights and lives of the Uyghurs here is beneficial for China, for us, and for everyone. Therefore, what we always say is this: we support China's one-China policy, its territorial integrity, and its sovereignty,” he said.

Fidan on Wednesday visited Urumqi, the capital of China’s northwestern Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, during which he toured the Yanghang Mosque and International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X.

Xinjiang is home to ethnic Uyghur people, who are Muslims.

The tour of Urumqi is part of a three-day official trip to China by Fidan and his delegation. Fidan is expected to visit Kashgar city in the province as well.

Strengthening ties with all regions of China

Addressing a news conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday, Fidan noted the importance of Kashgar and Urumqi cities, emphasising their role in the Sino-Turkish and Sino-Islamic world.

He said that Kashgar and Urumqi are two ancient Turkic Islamic cities that contributed to China's cultural richness.

The Turkish foreign minister also met with Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng.