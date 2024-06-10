French President Emmanuel Macron’s startling decision to hold a snap general election comes in the wake of his defeat to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) in the European parliamentary elections. The decision was a “serious and heavy” one, he said in a television broadcast to the nation, but he could not accept that “far-right parties...are progressing everywhere on the continent.”

The president called his decision “an act of confidence”, adding that he believed in “the capacity of the French people to make the best choice for themselves and for future generations.”

According to the Guardian, RN President Jordan Bardella had pressed Macron to call for early elections after the European parliamentary election results were announced, in which his party received double the votes of Macron’s centrist alliance. The French voters have “expressed a desire for change… given its verdict and there is no appeal,” he said to his support base.

Meanwhile, presidential candidate Le Pen said she welcomed the decision and that her party was “ready to put the country back on its feet,” and “defend the interests of the French people.”

Article 12 of the French constitution allows presidents to dissolve the assemblée nationale to resolve political crises, such as permanent and irreconcilable differences between parliament and the executive.

Previous presidents have dissolved parliament, including in 1962, 1968, 1981 and 1988, when the presidential term was seven years but the parliament’s only five, meaning the head of state often found himself facing an opposing majority in the assembly.

It has not always worked in their favour; in 1997, the then centre-right president, Jacques Chirac, called snap legislative elections only to see the left win a majority, leaving him to endure five years in “cohabitation”.