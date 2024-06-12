French President Emmanuel Macron called for moderate politicians from the left and the right to regroup to defeat the far-right in general elections.

Macron, a pro-business centrist, said on Wednesday that he wants “men and women of goodwill who were able to say ‘no’ to extremes to join together to be able to build a joint project” for the country.

Macron is addressing French voters for the first time since he called for a snap national election following a crushing defeat of his party by the far right in the European parliamentary vote.

His address is to mainly explain his shocking decision to dissolve the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament, that has triggered an early legislative election to take place three weeks after the far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen triumphed at the election for the European Union Parliament.

Macron said he decided to call an early vote because he could not ignore the new political reality after his pro-European party was handed a chastening defeat and garnered less than half the support of the National Rally with its star leader, Jordan Bardella.

“Things are simple today: we have unnatural alliances at both extremes, who quite agree on nothing except the jobs to be shared, and who will not be able to implement any program," Macron said during an opening address at a press conference in Paris.

Discontent with Macron’s politics