US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy have signed a landmark 10-year security deal between Washington and Kiev, which the Ukrainian leader called a "historic day" in the fight against Russia.

The deal, signed on Thursday, will see the United States provide Ukraine with a range of military aid and training over the next decade, while Zelenskyy said it would act as a bridge to his country finally winning prized membership of the NATO alliance.

Signed shortly after a G7 summit agreed on a separate deal to loan Ukraine $50 billion based on frozen Russian funds, it comes as the White House tries to lock in support for Kiev with an election battle with Donald Trump looming.

"Today is a truly historic day," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Biden after they signed the security agreement at a luxury resort near the G7 summit site in southern Italy.

"Our goal is to strengthen Ukraine's credible defense and deterrence capabilities for the long term. A lasting peace for Ukraine must be underwritten by Ukraine's own ability to defend itself now and to deter future aggression any time in the future," said Biden.

"The United States is going to help ensure that Ukraine can do both – not by sending American troops to fight in Ukraine, but by providing weapons and ammunition, expanding intelligence sharing, continuing to train brave Ukrainian troops at bases in Europe and the United States, enhancing interoperability between our militaries in line with NATO standards..." he said.

Biden added they had taken "major steps at the G7 that collectively show [Russian President Vladimir] Putin he cannot wait us out."

The agreement says that the United States and Ukraine must consult within 24 hours "at the highest levels" after any future armed attack by Russia.

It also pledges to build up Ukraine's military, cooperate on training and work to build up Ukraine's domestic arms industry.

"Our security agreement is a bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO," Zelenskyy told the press conference.

The United States has previously said Ukraine should have a path to membership but says that is impossible while it is still at war with Russia, as under NATO's mutual defence treaty, its Western allies would have to go to war with Russia.

Related G7 summit opens with deal to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

'Into the future'

Zelenskyy meanwhile called for more Patriot air defence missiles to protect Ukraine against Russia's campaign of missile attacks.

Biden said five countries had already pledged to give Patriots to Ukraine, and said they would have to wait for the United States to replenish them until Ukraine's needs were fully met.