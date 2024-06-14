Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukraine effectively surrender to Moscow if it wants to open peace talks, drawing anger and rebukes from Kiev and the West.

In a combative speech in Moscow on the eve of a major Ukraine "peace summit" in Switzerland, Putin said on Friday Russia would halt its offensive only if Ukraine fully withdraws its troops from the east and south and drops its bid for NATO membership.

"Ukrainian troops must be completely withdrawn from the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," Putin said in a televised address to Russian diplomats in Moscow.

Russia illegally annexed the four regions in 2022, despite not having full control over any of them.

The regional capitals of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are still in Ukrainian hands — meaning Putin is demanding Ukraine cede swathes of territory under its control as a precondition for negotiations.

"As soon as Kiev says it is ready to do this and begins really withdrawing troops and officially renounces plans to join NATO, we will immediately, literally that very minute, ceasefire and begin talks," Putin said.

Russia was seeking "Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status, its demilitarisation and de-Nazification," he added.

Kiev immediately rejected the demands.

"These messages are messages of ultimatum... it's the same thing Hitler did," Zelenskyy told Italy's Sky TG24 TV channel on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

"Nazism has already arrived, and now it has Putin's face," he added.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said the "absurd" demands showed Russia wanted "the occupation of Ukraine, the destruction of the Ukrainian people".

