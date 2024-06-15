World leaders have headed to Switzerland for a first summit on peace in Ukraine, after Vladimir Putin demanded Kiev effectively surrender if it ultimately wants negotiations with Moscow.

The two-day gathering starting on Saturday at the luxury Burgenstock resort brings together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more than 50 other heads of state and government, but without Russia taking part.

Switzerland says the aim is to lay the early groundwork for a path to peace eventually involving Moscow, but Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday branded the summit a "trick to distract everyone".

He said Moscow would cease fire and begin peace talks "immediately" if Kiev pulled its troops out of the east and south and gave up its NATO membership bid.

Zelenskyy slammed Putin's demands as a territorial "ultimatum" reminiscent of Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler, while NATO and the United States also immediately rejected the hardline conditions.

After almost a year of stalemate, Ukraine was forced to abandon dozens of frontline settlements this spring, with Russian troops holding a significant advantage in manpower and resources.

However, since mid-May Russian progress has slowed and Zelenskyy hopes to swing the momentum further with the back-to-back G7 and peace summits.

G7's $50B and security deal with US

The G7 summit in Italy, which Zelenskyy attended, offered on Thursday a new $50 billion loan for Ukraine, using profits from the interest on frozen Russian assets.

Leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies said they would support Ukraine "for as long as it takes".

Zelenskyy said the new loan would go towards "both defence an d reconstruction", while Putin branded the move as "theft", warning it would "not go unpunished".

Meanwhile, a landmark 10-year security deal signed by Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden on Thursday will see the United States provide Ukraine with military aid and training, with Zelenskyy calling it a bridge to joining the NATO defence alliance.

Biden will not go from Italy to Switzerland, sending instead his Vice President Kamala Harris, while the other G7 leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Italy are due to attend.

Related Putin says Ukraine must surrender to Russia to start peace talks

The EU chiefs and the presidents of Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Finland and Poland are among the others heading to Switzerland.