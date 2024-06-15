CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Rain triggers deadly floods, landslides in Cote d'Ivoire
At least eight people have died after heavy rains caused severe flooding and landslides as the downpour brought a significant amount of rain in a short period.
Rain triggers deadly floods, landslides in Cote d'Ivoire
Floods and landslides disrupt life in Abidjan. / Photo: AFP Archive
June 15, 2024

Flooding and landslides have killed eight people in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire's biggest city, after heavy downpours, an updated report published by the fire service said on Saturday.

Roads were cut off as rain fell on Thursday afternoon in most areas of the city with a population of six million.

In its latest statement, the fire brigade said 18 people were evacuated to hospitals.

The torrential rain that fell from Thursday afternoon to Saturday morning was around four times heavier than normal.

Recommended

About a quarter of the precipitation expected over the May-June-July rainy season — or 214 millimetres (8.4 inches) — fell in 24 hours, said the national meteorological service Sodexam.

Last year, at least 30 people died in flooding and other incidents linked to heavy rains in the West African nation.

RelatedKenya floods death toll tops 200 as cyclone approaches
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter