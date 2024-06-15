Famed Indian author and novelist Arundhati Roy will be prosecuted under stringent laws for her comments on Kashmir made in 2010.

The sanction to prosecute Booker prize-winning author Roy was granted on Friday by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, top official of the Indian capital.

Roy and Kashmiri law academic Sheikh Showkat Hussain will be prosecuted under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over alleged “provocative speeches” delivered at a conference held in 2010 in New Delhi.

“The issues discussed and spoken about at the conference propagated the separation of Kashmir from India,” Press Trust of India reported.