Multiple people, including children, shot in Texas park, suspect unknown
Police said they did not have a suspect in custody and investigators did not know how many shooters were involved.
The US accounts for 73 percent of 139 mass shootings that occurred in developed countries between 1998 to 2019, according to a new study.  / Photo: Reuters
June 17, 2024

A weekend shooting in a Texas park left two people dead and six wounded, including two children, authorities said.

The victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, about 19 miles (30 kilometres) north of Austin.

An altercation began between two groups during a concert at the event and someone started shooting, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said during a news conference at the scene.

The two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene were not involved in the argument, Allen said.

Shooter not found

The shooting occurred near a vendor area away from the stage set up for the concert, Allen said.

Police officers and fire department personnel present at the event immediately began providing emergency medical care to the wounded, who were then taken to hospitals, Allen said.

Six people — four adults and two children — were taken to local trauma facilities, all with potentially serious injuries, according to a post on X by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police said Sunday they did not have a suspect in custody and investigators did not know how many shooters were involved.

“It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else's life,” Allen said.

SOURCE:AP
