A weekend shooting in a Texas park left two people dead and six wounded, including two children, authorities said.

The victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday during a Juneteenth celebration at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, about 19 miles (30 kilometres) north of Austin.

An altercation began between two groups during a concert at the event and someone started shooting, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said during a news conference at the scene.

The two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene were not involved in the argument, Allen said.

Related Multiple people shot in northern Illinois as US fails to curb gun violence

Shooter not found