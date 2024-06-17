At least 13 people were killed when an express passenger train and a goods train collided Monday in India's West Bengal state, derailing three passenger carriages, police said.

The state's chief minister called the accident "tragic".

"Doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance," Mamata Banerjee said on social media. "Action on war-footing initiated."

Images on Indian broadcasters showed tangled wre ckage of carriages flipped on their side, and one thrust high into the air precariously balanced on another.