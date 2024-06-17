BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Fiscal policy key to sharing generative-AI gains, reducing inequality — IMF
The IMF has warned of potential job losses in white-collar professions due to generative AI and calls for fiscal policy changes to address the issue.
Fiscal policy key to sharing generative-AI gains, reducing inequality — IMF
The IMF sounds the alarm on potential job losses due to generative AI. / Photo: AP
June 17, 2024

Fiscal policy has a "major role to play" in broadening the financial gains from generative AI technology and preventing a spike in wealth inequality, the IMF has said.

Left unchecked, generative artificial intelligence (AI) threatens to amplify job losses among white-collar professions, International Monetary Fund staff wrote in a new paper on Monday.

The technology forms the core of chatbots including Microsoft's Copilot, Google's Gemini, and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

To mitigate the negative effects of generative AI, governments should consider putting in place new measures to raise additional revenue and support people who lose their jobs, the IMF said.

"Fiscal policy has a major role to play in supporting a more equal distribution of gains and opportunities from generative-AI," IMF staff wrote in a blog post published to accompany the new paper.

"But this will require significant upgrades to social protection and tax systems around the world," they continued, arguing in favour of more generous unemployment insurance and investment in sector-based training to prepare workers for "the jobs of the AI age."

Recommended
RelatedChatGPT is guiding Japan's 89-year-old app developer

Tax breaks

The IMF staff came out against the idea of implementing a special tax on AI products, which some academics have called for, arguing that it could end up hampering productivity growth.

Instead, corporate tax breaks that encourage the "rapid displacement of human jobs" should be reconsidered, and taxes on capital income should be strengthened to help "offset rising wealth inequality," they added.

RelatedWhy hundreds of thousands of jobs are threatened in Latin America
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions