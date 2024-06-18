The PKK terror group last year recruited more followers in Germany, which it sees as a place of retreat, but recently its revenues started to fall, the country’s spy chief has said.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Thomas Haldenwang said the PKK terror group has been monitored by the domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, for many years.

“There has been a slight increase in the number of people supporting the PKK. We now estimate this to be 15,000, compared to 14,500 in the previous year,” he told reporters, presenting the agency’s annual security report.

Haldenwang admitted that the terror group has been using Germany as a retreat – a place to refinance and recruit – while trying to portray itself as a “moderate” group to gain more acceptance in the country.

Saying the terror group has so far refrained from committing serious crimes in Germany, he explained that it had focused more on propaganda, recruitment, and fundraising activities.

Nearly 15,000 followers