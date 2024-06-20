A Palestinian journalist from Gaza has described multiple instances of torture, abuse and rape that he and other abductees endured at the Israeli Sde Teiman torture camp located in the Negev desert.

Mohammed Saber Arab, 42, detailed his harrowing experiences to his lawyer, Khaled Mahajneh, during a recent visit to the site.

Arab, who worked as a correspondent for Al Araby TV, was detained from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza amid a large-scale Israeli invasion in March.

The Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society confirmed in a joint statement the visit by Mahajneh to Arab, who had been unaware of his location in the Sde Teiman camp until the lawyer informed him.

The statement highlighted Arab's testimony as one of many disturbing accounts from released Gaza abductees about the inhumane conditions of their captivity.

These accounts include reports of abducted Palestinians dying as well as enduring torture, abuse and rape.

Arab said that Palestinians are kept blindfolded and handcuffed 24 hours a day. He noted that for 50 days, he had not changed his clothes and was only allowed to change his pants before the visit.

Palestinians held hostage by Israel are subjected to continuous torture, physical and sexual abuse and humiliation, leading to deaths among them, he said.

Deprived of religious practices

He noted that conversations between Palestinians are prohibited, with severe beatings as punishment for violations, forcing detainees to talk to themselves and silently pray as they are deprived of religious practices.