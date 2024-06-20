More than six million Palestinian refugees are registered with the UN refugee agency UNRWA, according to official figures.

In a statement marking World Refugee Day, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said 2.5 million refugees live in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza, constituting 42 percent of the registered Palestinian refugees.

The statement said that refugees comprise around 66 percent and 26.3 percent of the population of Gaza and the West Bank respectively.

Unregistered refugees