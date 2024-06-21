TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish telecommunications satellite set for mid-July deployment
Türkiye's domestically produced telecommunications satellite, Turksat 6A, is expected to increase Turkish satellite coverage from 3.5 billion people to over 5 billion.
Turkish telecommunications satellite set for mid-July deployment
Turksat 6A will be operational for 15 years. / Photo: AA Archive
June 21, 2024

Türkiye's latest indigenous telecommunications satellite will be launched into space next month after its final tests at the SpaceX facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the country's transportation and infrastructure minister has announced.

Transported to the facility earlier this month, the Turksat 6A will be carried into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket in mid-July, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement on Friday.

Uraloglu said that once the space probe is in position, Türkiye's satellite operator Turksat will be able to provide coverage to a substantially wider area including India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Recommended

"Thus, with Turksat 6A, the population that Türkiye's satellites cover will increase from 3.5 billion to over 5 billion. Türkiye will be able to reach more than 65% of the world's population with its own telecommunication satellites," he said.

Uraloglu added that the Turksat 6A will be operational for 15 years.

RelatedTürkiye's satellite industry grows with low-Earth orbit endeavours
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs