Survey: France's far-right National Party to lead first round of election
The alliance of President Emmanuel Macron will fall to third place, while the People's Front, formed by left-wing and environmentalist parties, is expected to come in second, according to the recent polls.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen exits the voting booth before voting for the European election, June 9, 2024 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France.   / Photo: AP
June 23, 2024

In the first round of early general elections in France, the coalition led by the far-right National Rally (RN) party of Marine Le Pen will receive the most votes, according to recent surveys.

A survey conducted by the Ipsos polling company for the daily Le Parisien and Radio France indicated that in the first round of elections to be held on June 30, the RN will rank first with 31.5 percent of the vote, while the People's Front, formed by left-wing and environmentalist parties, will become second with 29.5 percent.

According to the survey, the alliance of President Emmanuel Macron will fall to third place with 19.5 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, an Odoxa Institute survey showed that the RN is predicted to receive 33 percent, the People's Front 28 percent, and the ruling side 19 percent.

Another survey by Opinionway-Vae Solis showed the RN coalition at 35 percent, the People's Front at 28 percent, and the alliance formed by the ruling party at 22 percent.

Anti-far-right demonstrations continue across country

Some civil society organisations, including feminists, have called for demonstrations in many locations, including the capital Paris, Lyon, and Lille.

The "Alertes Feministes" organisation, which brings together more than 180 associations and unions defending women's rights and fighting against sexism in France, has also called on the public to gather in the capital Paris to condemn the "false feminism of the far-right" and the "real danger it represents for women's rights."

Many demonstrators gathered at Paris's Place de la Republique, carrying banners, reading: "A Feminist Future is Possible" and "Feminist Unions Against the Far-Right," and marched with slogans to protest the rising far-right in the country.

In the French leg of the European Parliament elections, the RN took the first place with 31.37 percent of the vote by a wide margin, while Macron's party Renaissance came in second with 14.60 percent.

After the EP election results were announced, Macron dissolved the parliament on June 9, and announced early elections to be held on June 30-July 7.

SOURCE:AA
