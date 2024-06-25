Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkish security forces "neutralised" a total of 1,045 terrorists, including seven who were on the country's most-wanted red list, during operations against the PKK terror group over the past year.

"A total of 1,045 terrorists, seven of whom were wanted in the red category, were neutralised in operations against the PKK/KCK last year," Erdogan said on Tuesday in a speech to police graduates in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Erdogan also highlighted the country's efforts against organised crime, noting that 603 criminal groups had been dismantled by police and intelligence forces at the local, regional, national, and international levels.