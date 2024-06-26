Two astronauts will need to make themselves at home in the International Space Station (ISS) for the time being.

Following a series of delays, and with no return date scheduled yet, American astronauts Sunita 'Sunni' Williams, 58, and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, 61, are essentially stuck on the ISS due to issues with the Boeing spacecraft that carried them into orbit on June 5 before arriving at the outpost the next day.

The mission is the first crewed test flight of Boeing's Starliner. The original plan was for the two veteran astronauts to spend about a week in space, but last week, NASA and Boeing announced that it might take them a while longer to return.

According to the agency, the return of the Starliner Crew Flight Test spacecraft from the ISS is being rescheduled to give the mission teams enough time to review essential data.

Before the launch, NASA and Boeing engineers knew of a slow helium leak in the spacecraft's propulsion system. They initially believed it wouldn't affect the test flight or astronaut safety. However, once in orbit, four more helium leaks were found, the agency said.

"We are taking our time and following our standard mission management team process," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program in a statement.

NASA's statement also mentions that Boeing Starliner's undocking delay is being exploited to examine critical activities at the space station that will help them in the future.

One of several delays

NASA first proposed June 18 as the earliest possible return date, but later changed it to June 22, and then revised it again to June 26. On Friday, it was announced landing would take place at an unspecified date.

The June 5 mission liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station proceeded smoothly despite encountering years-long technical delays. It comes four years after rival Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched its first crewed mission into orbit. `

Both Boeing and SpaceX are working with NASA to transport astronauts to and from the ISS through the space agency’s Commercial Crew Program. The programme aims to support private companies in building new space vehicles for low-Earth orbit travel, which is the orbit “considered near enough to Earth for convenient transportation, communication, observation, and resupply,” after the retirement of NASA's space shuttles in 2011.