Sanctions by one NATO ally on another violate the essence of the military alliance, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said in Warsaw.

Saying that among allies, sanctions, restrictions, and impediments especially in the defence industry sector should be lifted completely, Fidan added on Wednesday: “The imposition of sanctions by alliance member countries on each other is not consistent with the spirit of alliance.”

“Sanctions and restrictions not only affect the allied country subject to them but also undermine NATO's deterrent capability and defence capacity,” he said after a trilateral cooperation meeting with his Romanian and Polish counterparts.

Fidan said in the meetings, they addressed the fight against terrorism and stressed the expectation for NATO to take concrete steps in this regard.

Saying that for many years Türkiye has paid a heavy toll in the fight against terrorism, Fidan added that it is the most natural right to expect unconditional support from allies in Türkiye’s fight against terrorism.

Fidan also said that on extremely sensitive issues, such as the fight against terrorism, all NATO allies need to show maximum solidarity.

Fidan underlined the need to fulfill commitments on combating terrorism at the NATO summit in Washington.

Stating that they discussed the upcoming summit, Fidan said: "It is clear that we need to enhance relations among our countries in the face of security challenges in regions adjacent to NATO."

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan added that Ankara prioritises diplomacy and negotiation in all conflicts and wars.

"We advocate prioritising diplomacy and negotiation in Ukraine as well. The diplomatic option should not be sidelined in the ongoing war in Ukraine,” he added.

Fidan stressed the significant role of the Montreux Convention in preventing increased tension in the region, stating that they continue to apply this "stability-preserving" treaty impartially and meticulously, both in letter and spirit.

Highlighting NATO as the most crucial actor in effectively ensuring Europe's defence and security, Fidan underlined the importance of avoiding initiatives that could weaken NATO's leading and primary role.

Fidan conveyed to his counterparts that certain initiatives in this direction gave Türkiye pause, emphasising that initiatives under the auspices of other international organisations in Europe could undermine transatlantic security.

