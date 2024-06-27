WORLD
3 MIN READ
NATO needs no 'Trump-proofing' and Rutte ideal leader for alliance — expert
Philippe Dickinson of Atlantic Council underscores NATO's enduring relevance as a linchpin of global security, highlighting Türkiye's notable commitment and steadfast obligations to intergovernmental military alliance.
NATO needs no 'Trump-proofing' and Rutte ideal leader for alliance — expert
In 2023, NATO Allies boosted their defence spending by over 18 percent. / Photo: Reuters 
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
June 27, 2024

NATO continues to remain a cornerstone of global security, steadfastly adapting to evolving dynamics and challenges on the international stage, a leading expert has said.

Philippe Dickinson, Deputy Director of the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, emphasised NATO's enduring relevance in the face of evolving global security dynamics in an event held in Washington DC.

Dismissing suggestions that NATO needs to be "Trump-proofed," he highlighted the alliance's continued importance as a cornerstone of transatlantic security cooperation.

"I would sort of push back on the assumption that NATO needs to be Trump-proofed in any way because under former president, US commitment to Europe increased. I know that the political rhetoric, it certainly dominates, but the actual policy was one of support towards NATO," Dickinson said.

Amid discussions on NATO's strategic direction, Türkiye's robust commitment to defence spending stands out, according to the expert. Exceeding the two percent GDP threshold, Türkiye exemplifies dedication to NATO's collective security goals, Dickinson noted.

RelatedPresident Erdogan congratulates new NATO chief Rutte
Recommended

Confronting emerging threats

Talking about the imminent leadership transition within NATO, the Atlantic Council expert said that Mark Rutte, former Dutch prime minister's extensive political experience positions him to navigate complex alliance challenges and reinforce NATO's unity in confronting emerging threats.

"I think he should focus on completing the work of his predecessor (Jens Stoltenberg), because his predecessor has done extremely laudable work, and Mark Rutte — a lot of the challenges around this require really adroit political skills, and this is something that Mark Rutte has developed over a career in Dutch domestic politics," Dickinson said.

Looking ahead, the 2024 Washington Summit looms as a pivotal event. Scheduled for July 9-11 in Washington DC, the summit will convene heads of state and government from NATO's 32 member nations, partner countries, and the European Union.

"The supplemental (on Ukraine) that went through the US Congress a few months ago, the new package of support that the European Union agreed recently... I think those are the things to look out for in terms of Ukraine at the upcoming summit," he concluded.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust