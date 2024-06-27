WORLD
2 MIN READ
US, Japan, South Korea launch first trilateral military drill
The drill comes amid increasing rival military activities on the Korean Peninsula where the divided Seoul and Pyongyang are closing alliances with Western powers as well as Russia.
US, Japan, South Korea launch first trilateral military drill
South Korean Army soldiers prepare for their military drill in Paju. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 27, 2024

The US, Japan, and South Korea have launched their first trilateral multi-domain military drill on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the three-day multi-domain exercise, named Freedom Edge, began early Thursday, in the country’s southern resort island of Jeju, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

“Freedom Edge expresses the will of the RoK (Republic of Korea), US and Japan to promote trilateral interoperability and protect freedom for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, including the Korean Peninsula,” the JCS said, using the official name of South Korea as RoK.

The participants “will focus on ballistic missile defence, air defence, anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, maritime interdiction and defensive cyber training.”

The drill comes amid increasing rival military activities on the Korean Peninsula where the divided Seoul and Pyongyang are closing alliances with Western powers as well as Russia.

RelatedUS, S Korea conduct bombing drill after North launches missile
Recommended

First arrival

The inaugural trilateral drill was agreed last August during the Camp David summit of US President Joe Biden, his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

They had agreed to hold “annual, named, multidomain” trilateral exercises on a regular basis.

US Navy's nuclear-powered USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, the South's ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong destroyer and Japan's JS Ise helicopter destroyer are taking part in the military exercise.

The US warship arrived in South Korea on June 22, marking the first arrival of a US aircraft carrier in South Korea in seven months, since the November visit of the USS Carl Vinson.​​​​​​​

RelatedUS warship arrives in South Korea for joint military drills
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust