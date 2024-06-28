HBO has announced that its upcoming "Harry Potter" television series will be led by "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner, as writer and showrunner, and Mark Mylod, as director of several episodes.

Both Gardiner and Mylod worked on the HBO series "Succession" about a dysfunctional family that runs a media empire, which won 19 Emmys. Gardiner was on the producing team and Mylod served as director and producer.

Gardiner is also known for her work on the HBO fantasy show "His Dark Materials" while Mylod directed episodes of "Game of Thrones" and the upcoming second season of "The Last of Us."

HBO describes the "Harry Potter" series, which has not yet been officially titled, as "a faithful adaptation of the beloved 'Harry Potter' book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling."

British author Rowling said on X on Wednesday that she had high hopes for the series.