'Succession' alums to lead HBO's new 'Harry Potter' TV series
HBO describes the Harry Potter series as "a faithful adaptation of the beloved 'Harry Potter' book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling."
A person holds a rare first edition and signed by the author copy of 'Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone' by British author J K Rowling. / Photo: Reuters
June 28, 2024

HBO has announced that its upcoming "Harry Potter" television series will be led by "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner, as writer and showrunner, and Mark Mylod, as director of several episodes.

Both Gardiner and Mylod worked on the HBO series "Succession" about a dysfunctional family that runs a media empire, which won 19 Emmys. Gardiner was on the producing team and Mylod served as director and producer.

Gardiner is also known for her work on the HBO fantasy show "His Dark Materials" while Mylod directed episodes of "Game of Thrones" and the upcoming second season of "The Last of Us."

HBO describes the "Harry Potter" series, which has not yet been officially titled, as "a faithful adaptation of the beloved 'Harry Potter' book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling."

British author Rowling said on X on Wednesday that she had high hopes for the series.

"I'm truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team," Rowling said.

"Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca's pilot script and heard Mark's vision, I'm certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations," she added.

HBO said "each season will bring 'Harry Potter' and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros Discovery announced it was making the new series about the boy wizard last year as part of its plans for its Max streaming service, which combines HBO Max with unscripted programming from Discovery.

The seven Harry Potter books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide. They were adapted into blockbuster movies starring Daniel Radcliffe that grossed $7.7 billion globally from 2001 to 2011.

SOURCE:Reuters
