The Japanese are brimming with anger against incidents of sexual abuse by US forces deployed in the allied country.

It comes as prosecutors indicted US Marine Jamel Clayton for attempted rape and wounding a woman.

"A vile crime has come to light once again, causing strong concern to the people of Okinawa. I cannot help but be outraged," Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki told reporters on Friday.

He said he "feels anger beyond description" about the crime.

Clayton was arrested in May and indicted by the Naha district public prosecutor’s office June 17.

The US soldier was charged with allegedly choking the victim, remove her clothing, and attempting to have sexual contact with her in Yomitan village on May 26, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

The attack caused wounds to the victim who was treated for around two weeks.

And on Tuesday, prosecutors indicted a US soldier for the alleged sexual assault and kidnapping of a minor last December.

Brennon Washington, 25, had invited the girl to speak to him on December 24 in his car at a park in Yomitan in Okinawa province.

Later, he drove her to his home before inappropriately touching her.