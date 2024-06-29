Iran will hold a runoff presidential election to replace the late President Ebrahim Raisi, an official has said after an initial vote saw the top candidates not secure an outright win.

The runoff election on July 5 will now pit Masoud Pezeshkian against the former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

Mohsen Eslami, an election spokesman, announced the result in a news conference carried by Iranian state television on Saturday. He said of 24.5 million votes cast, Pezeshkian got 10.4 million while Jalili received 9.4 million. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf got 3.3 million. Mostafa Pourmohammadi had over 206,000 votes.

Iran's snap election was held after the late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash last month.

The initial results came after the 14th presidential elections in Iran concluded after an 18-hour voting process.

A spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters, Mohsen Eslami, said the process concluded at midnight local time.

Shaping Iran's political landscape