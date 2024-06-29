WORLD
2 MIN READ
Families of Israeli hostages don't want Netanyahu to sabotage swap deal
The families call on top officials to ensure Prime Minister Netanyahu does not sabotage the deal again, highlighting public sentiment that his actions are politically motivated.
Families of Israeli hostages don't want Netanyahu to sabotage swap deal
Demonstration in Tel Aviv against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and a call for the release of hostages. / Photo: Reuters
June 29, 2024

The families of Israeli hostages have urged the country's security establishment not to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sabotage the swap deal with Palestinian groups.

During a press conference near the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, the hostages' families stated: "Do not let Netanyahu sabotage the deal again."

They appealed to their country's leadership to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of all Israeli hostages.

"Netanyahu's insistence on prolonging the war stands between us and our loved ones,” they emphasised.

"Continuing the war means killing the hostages at the hands of the Israeli government," the families added.

RelatedIsraeli army: Return of all hostages in Gaza not achievable by force

'Personal reasons'

Recommended

They pleaded with Defence Minister Yoav Galant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the heads of the Shin Bet and Mossad not to allow Netanyahu to sabotage the deal again.

The hostages' families highlighted that "the people understand that Netanyahu prolongs the war for personal reasons; reaching a deal (to stop the war and swap hostages) would lead to early elections and the end of his rule."

On Sunday, Netanyahu said that he is only ready for a "partial" deal to retrieve some Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Netanyahu backtracked on his statements Monday, claiming that he is committed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal backed by US President Joe Biden.

Israel "will not end the war until we bring back all the hostages (…) we will not end the war until we eliminate Hamas and return residents of the south safely to their homes," Netanyahu said at the Knesset (Israel's parliament).

RelatedIsraeli hostages in Gaza are 'struggling to stay alive': Hamas
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust