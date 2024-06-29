Türkiye has welcomed the release of Nariman Dzhelyal, deputy head of Crimean Tatar national assembly, or Mejlis, as part of a recent prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

"We greatly welcome the release of Nariman Dzhelyal, the Deputy Chairman of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis, as part of a prisoner exchange," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Dzhelyal was detained by Russian security forces in Crimea in September 2021 following his participation in the first summit of the Crimean Platform in August the same year, the ministry said, expressing its gratitude to all parties involved in this process.

"We expect further steps to be taken for the immediate release of our Crimean Tatar kinsmen who remain imprisoned, including Asan Ahmetov and Aziz Ahmetov," it added.

Türkiye stands ready to extend all kind of support to facilitate and expedite reaching this goal, it said.