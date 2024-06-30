WORLD
3 MIN READ
'No change' in Israel’s position on Gaza ceasefire proposal — Netanyahu
Israel’s prime minister says Gaza war will continue until all objectives accomplished.
'No change' in Israel’s position on Gaza ceasefire proposal — Netanyahu
Last week, Netanyahu provoked outrage among the hostages’ families when he said that he was open to a partial agreement to release some captives. / Photo: AFP
June 30, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that there is no change in his government’s stance on a Gaza ceasefire proposal backed by US President Joe Biden.

Speaking at a government meeting, Netanyahu said he will hold an assessment at the army’s Southern Command on progress in the Gaza war.

"We are committed to fighting until we achieve all of our objectives: Eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages, ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel and returning our residents securely to their homes in the south and the north,” he added on Sunday.

“Regarding the sacred mission of freeing our hostages: There is no change in Israel's position on the release outline that President Biden has welcomed," Netanyahu said.

Hamas demands a permanent ceasefire as a condition for any potential hostage exchange deal, which the Israeli government strongly opposes.

On May 31, Biden said Israel presented a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal territory. The plan includes a ceasefire, a hostage-prisoner exchange and the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave.

RelatedBarbarian, bloodthirsty Netanyahu must be stopped: President Erdogan

International condemnation

Recommended

Last week, Netanyahu provoked outrage among the hostages’ families when he said that he was open to a partial agreement to release some captives.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 37,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 87,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

RelatedLive blog: Gaza hospitals will face shutdown within 48 hours — ministry
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust