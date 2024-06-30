WORLD
Türkiye offers condolences and help after deadly floods in Kyrgyzstan
Türkiye affirmed its readiness to provide any necessary assistance to support Kyrgyzstan in recovering from the disaster.
Devastating floods hit the town of Nukat in the Osh region of the Kyrgyz Republic. / Photo: AA Archive
June 30, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has expressed deep sorrow over the devastating floods that struck Nukat city in the Osh region of the Kyrgyz Republic, resulting in loss of lives and the evacuation of over a thousand residents.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the evacuation of more than a thousand people due to the recent floods in Nukat city of Osh region of the Kyrgyz Republic," the ministry said on X on Sunday.

The statement continued, "We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences and sympathies to the people of Kyrgyzstan."

Türkiye affirmed its readiness to provide any necessary assistance to support Kyrgyzstan in recovering from the disaster.

