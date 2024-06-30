North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters, South Korea's military said on Monday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was initiated on Monday morning, but gave no further details, including how far the weapon travelled.

The launch came two days after South Korea, the US and Japan ended their new multidomain trilateral drills that North Korea calls a provocation.

The launch is the North's first weapons firing in five days.

Last Wednesday, North Korea launched what it called a multiwarhead missile in the first known launch of a developmental, advanced weapon meant to defeat US and South Korean missile defences.

North Korea said the launch was successful, but South Korea dismissed the North’s claim as a deception to cover up a failed launch.