Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men have clashed with Israeli police in central West Jerusalem during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

Tens of thousands of men rallied in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood to protest the order on Sunday.

But after nightfall, the crowd made its way toward central West Jerusalem and turned violent.

Israeli police said protesters threw rocks and attacked the car of an ultra-Orthodox Cabinet minister, pelting it with stones.

Water cannons filled with skunk-scented water and police mounted on horses were used to disperse the crowd. But the demonstration was still not under control late into the day.

Military service is compulsory for most Jewish men and women in Israel.

But politically powerful ultra-Orthodox parties have won exemptions for their followers to skip military service and instead study in religious seminaries.