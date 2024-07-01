WORLD
Jewish ultra-Orthodox men protest against Israeli military enlistment
The landmark decision to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox men could lead to the collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition as Israel wages war in Gaza.
Water cannons filled with skunk-scented water and police mounted on horses were used to disperse the crowd / Photo: Reuters
July 1, 2024

Thousands of Jewish ultra-Orthodox men have clashed with Israeli police in central West Jerusalem during a protest against a Supreme Court order for them to begin enlisting for military service.

Tens of thousands of men rallied in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood to protest the order on Sunday.

But after nightfall, the crowd made its way toward central West Jerusalem and turned violent.

Israeli police said protesters threw rocks and attacked the car of an ultra-Orthodox Cabinet minister, pelting it with stones.

Water cannons filled with skunk-scented water and police mounted on horses were used to disperse the crowd. But the demonstration was still not under control late into the day.

Military service is compulsory for most Jewish men and women in Israel.

But politically powerful ultra-Orthodox parties have won exemptions for their followers to skip military service and instead study in religious seminaries.

Destroy generations-old way of life

The long-standing arrangement has bred resentment among the broader public, a sentiment that has grown stronger during Israel's eight-month war in Gaza.

Over 600 soldiers have been killed in fighting, and tens of thousands of reservists have been activated, upending careers, businesses and lives.

Ultra-Orthodox parties and their followers say forcing their men to serve in the army will destroy their generations-old way of life.

Earlier Sunday, thousands of men crowded a square and joined in mass prayers. Many held signs criticising the government, with one saying “not even one male” should be drafted.

The ultra-Orthodox parties are key members of Netanyahu’s governing coalition and could potentially force new elections if they decide to leave the government in protest.

SOURCE:AP
