The head of the Gaza's biggest hospital has said after being freed from more than seven months of detention that he had been tortured by Israel.

Al Shifa hospital director Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya was among over 50 Palestinian captives that Israel released on Monday, according to an Israeli minister and a medical source in the besieged territory.

Salmiya said he was put through "severe torture" during his detention, which left him with a broken thumb.

"Prisoners are subjected to all kinds of torture," he told a press conference. "Several inmates died in interrogation centres and were deprived of food and medicine."

"For two months no prisoner ate more than a loaf of bread a day," said Salmiya.

"Detainees were subjected to physical and psychological humiliation."

The medical chief said no charge had ever been made against him.

Freed detainees