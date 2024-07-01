WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital director says Israeli forces tortured him in jail
Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya says he was put through "severe torture" during his detention, which left him with a broken thumb.
Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital director says Israeli forces tortured him in jail
Al Shifa hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya who was detained by Israeli forces since November, is welcomed by relatives after his release. / Photo: AFP
July 1, 2024

The head of the Gaza's biggest hospital has said after being freed from more than seven months of detention that he had been tortured by Israel.

Al Shifa hospital director Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya was among over 50 Palestinian captives that Israel released on Monday, according to an Israeli minister and a medical source in the besieged territory.

Salmiya said he was put through "severe torture" during his detention, which left him with a broken thumb.

"Prisoners are subjected to all kinds of torture," he told a press conference. "Several inmates died in interrogation centres and were deprived of food and medicine."

"For two months no prisoner ate more than a loaf of bread a day," said Salmiya.

"Detainees were subjected to physical and psychological humiliation."

The medical chief said no charge had ever been made against him.

RelatedIsrael shuts down detention centre where Palestinians faced horrific abuse

Freed detainees

Recommended

Israeli forces detained Salmiya during one of a number of raids on Al Shifa.

The hospital has largely been reduced to rubble by successive raids since Israel launched its assault on Gaza after the October 7 Hamas blitz.

Salmiya and the other freed detainees crossed back in to Gaza from Israel just east of Khan Younis, a medical source at the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al Balah said.

Five detainees were admitted to Al Aqsa hospital and the others were sent to hospitals in Khan Younis, the source added.

Israel's military said it was "checking" reports about the release.

However, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir confirmed the operation when he posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Salmiya's release "with dozens of other terrorists is security abandonment".

The Gaza European hospital in Khan Younis said the head of its orthopaedic unit, Bassam Miqdad, was also among those freed on Monday.

In May, Palestinian rights groups said a senior Al Shifa surgeon had died in an Israeli jail after being detained. The Israeli army said it was unaware of the death.

RelatedWhat do we know about Palestinian prisoners on Israel's list for swap deal?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust