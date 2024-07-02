Türkiye ranked first in Europe and was among the top 10 countries in the world last year in terms of agricultural income generated, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli has said.

Based on data from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Bank, Türkiye's agricultural income reached $68.5 billion in 2023, a 16 percent increase from the previous year.

The Turkish Statistics Institute (TUIK) reported that the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors contributed 6.2 percent to Türkiye’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, slightly down from the 6.5 percent in the previous year.

In the first quarter of 2024, agriculture accounted for 2.3 percent of GDP, a decline from 5.2 percent in the last quarter of 2023.

The agricultural sector's value was 206 billion Turkish Liras in the January-March period.

Despite a 0.2 percent contraction in the agricultural sector last year, the Turkish economy grew by 4.5 percent overall.

However, in the first quarter of 2024, the agricultural sector saw a 4.6 percent growth compared to the same period in 2023, up from 0.5 percent in the previous quarter, while the overall Turkish economy grew by 5.7 percent annually in January-March 2023.