Thursday, July 4, 2024

1809 GMT — Mossad chief David Barnea is likely to lead Israel's negotiating team in Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap talks with Hamas, public broadcaster KAN has said.

Israeli Channel 12 earlier reported that Netanyahu has agreed to send a negotiating team to engage in ceasefire talks with Hamas.

It, however, did not provide any details when and where the hostage swap and ceasefire talks will take place.

1856 GMT — Protests in Dublin condemn US support for Israel's actions in Gaza

Demonstrators in Dublin denounced the US partnership in what they called "Israel's genocide" in Gaza.

Timed to coincide with US July 4th Independence Day celebrations, the protest targeted a gala event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce at a hotel in the Irish capital.

The gala was attended by Simon Harris, the Irish prime minister.

Organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the demonstration outside the hotel saw protesters carrying signs with messages such as "War Criminals," "Free Palestine," and "10 Children Lose Their Legs Each Day."

1751 GMT — Israel won't end Gaza war until 'all goals achieved': Netanyahu tells Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told US President Joe Biden during a phone call that Tel Aviv will not end the war on Gaza until "all its objectives are achieved."

The conversation came after Israel received Hamas' response to a prisoner exchange and Gaza ceasefire proposal, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Netanyahu informed Biden that Israel would end the war on Gaza after achieving all of its objectives, the broadcaster said.

Netanyahu has previously outlined three goals for the war: eliminating Hamas, securing the release of Israeli captives in Gaza, and ensuring that the Palestinian enclave would not pose a threat to Israel's security.

1737 GMT — 'Real chance' of reaching hostage deal: Israeli official

There is a "real chance" of achieving a deal with Hamas on the release of hostages, a source in the Israeli negotiating team has said.

“The proposal put forward by Hamas includes a very significant breakthrough," said the source, after the Palestinian resistance group presented a revised proposal for a deal, via mediators, to Israel's government.

"It can serve to advance negotiations. There’s a deal with a real chance of implementation. Though The clauses are not easy, they shouldn’t scupper the deal.”

1737 GMT — Israel 'never been closer' to reach prisoner swap deal: Ex-minister

Israel has never been closer to finalizing a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas for months, former War Cabinet Minister Gadi Eizenkot has said.

However, he expressed doubts that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would accept the potential agreement.

Eizenkot, a Knesset member from the opposition National Unity Party, told the Walla news agency that negotiations with Hamas are at their closest point in the past nine months.

His comments followed a report from CNN citing an unnamed Israeli source familiar with the negotiations that Israel and Hamas “appear to be on the brink of a framework agreement for a cease-fire and hostage release deal.”

1717 GMT — Saudi Arabia's Gaza aid threatened by Rafah closure: aid official

Saudi Arabia's main humanitarian agency has said the Israeli closure of Rafah and other crossings into Gaza was hampering its aid efforts to send lifesaving food, some of which was in danger of spoiling.

"We have hundreds of trucks now piling in Rafah because of the closure of Rafah and other corridors. We are facing big restrictions to reach the people of Gaza," said Abdullah al Rabeeah, the head of the state-run King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief).

1714 GMT — Houthis report fresh US-UK air strikes in northwestern Yemen

US and British warplanes launched two air strikes in Yemen's northwestern Hajjah province, the Houthi group has said.

The attacks targeted Bahis area in the province, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported. No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

1544 GMT — Norway condemns Israeli decision to 'legalise' settlement outposts

Norway condemns Israel's decision to "legalise" five settlement outposts in occupied Palestinian territory, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has said.

Israel last week said it was going to legalise five outposts in the occupied West Bank and was advancing plans for constructing further settlements in the territory, among those Palestinians seek for an independent state.

Barth Eide added that Norway found it "totally unacceptable" that Israel had also decided to advance the approval of another 6,016 housing units for settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live their lives in peace and security, with freedom, dignity and equal rights. The two-state solution is the only viable solution," Barth Eide said, referring to Norway's earlier stance.

1515 GMT — Israel approves plans for 5,300 new settlements in occupied West Bank

The Israeli government has approved plans to build nearly 5,300 new homes in settlements in the occupied West Bank, a monitoring group has said, the latest move in a campaign to accelerate settlement expansion, aiming to cement Israeli control over the territory and prevent the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

The Israeli anti-settlement monitoring Peace Now said the government's Higher Planning Council had approved or advanced plans for 5,295 homes in dozens of settlements across the West Bank.

COGAT, the Israeli defence body that oversees the planning council, referred questions to Netanyahu's office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

1450 GMT — Israeli army controls 26 percent of Gaza's territory: report

The Israeli army has seized control of over one-quarter of Gaza, Haaretz newspaper has reported.

The daily, based on the analysis of satellite photographs and other sources of information, said Israeli army forces are now in control of 26 percent of Gaza's territory.

The army has been expanding bases in the Palestinian enclave, building infrastructure and paving roads, it said.

Haaretz, citing an unnamed senior army officer, said the seized land in Gaza is "an attempt for continuing occupation."

"The military activity provides unexpected gains for supporters of the resettlement of Gaza and setting the stage for creating a new reality: a long-term Israeli control over Gaza,” it added.

1433 GMT — Israeli delegation sent to negotiate hostage deal with Hamas: official

An Israeli government official has said that a delegation has been sent to negotiate a hostage release deal with Hamas.

Under a deal brokered in late November by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, more than 100 of the estimated 240 captives taken to Gaza during an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 were freed in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Since then, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced mounting pressure to secure the release of the 136 hostages who remain in captivity.

1432 GMT — Israel's AG demands 'immediate' closure of Palestinian detention camp

Israel's attorney general has demanded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to close the Sde Teiman desert detention camp “immediately,” according to local media.

Gali Baharav-Miara's request follows a petition by Israeli human rights organisations to the Supreme Court to close the detention camp after local and international reports of widespread abuses against Gazan detainees.

The request “directly contradicts the position of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who publicly called for harsher detention conditions, especially in the Sde Teiman prison,” Maariv newspaper said.

"From the beginning, the facility's purpose was to hold detainees from Gaza for a short period before transferring them to prisons,” Maariv said. However, “due to prison overcrowding and the detainee crisis, there are still detainees in Sde Teiman.”

1415 GMT — Two million Gaza residents suffer food insecurity amid Israeli war: UN

Two million people in Gaza suffer food insecurity amid a devastating Israeli onslaught on the enclave, the World Food Program (WFP) has warned.

Voicing concern about "shrinking operational space for aid agencies" in Gaza, the WFP said the Karam Abu Salem commercial crossing, also known as Kerem Shalom, "isn't accessible due to active conflict."

The UN food body published a video showing quantities of food parcels being packed in its warehouse in Abu Rawash area in central Egypt in preparations for dispatch to "vulnerable families in Gaza."

1258 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan urges world to increase pressure on Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for increased pressure on Israel to return to the negotiation table for a permanent Gaza ceasefire.

"Israel must be stopped, forced to accept a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and pressure on the Israeli administration must be increased," Erdogan said.

"The ruins in Gaza, under which over 16,000 innocent children lie, are also the wreckage of an international system that has lost its legitimacy," Erdogan added.

1202 GMT — EU condemns Israel’s latest move to expand illegal settlements

The EU has condemned Israel’s latest move to further expand illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"The European Union condemns the planned so-called legalisation of five Israeli settlement outposts and the announcement of thousands of new housing units in the occupied West Bank," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Also condemning Israel’s ongoing policies of dispossession in the West Bank, it added: "The ongoing efforts aiming at establishing facts on the ground and risking to lead to a de-facto annexation must stop."

1202 GMT — Death toll rises to 8 after Israeli fighter jets strike Gaza

At least eight Palestinians were killed and several others injured in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to local authorities and witnesses.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Agency said its teams recovered the bodies of five people after an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in the al Daraj neighbourhood east of Gaza City, while 15 other Palestinians were injured.

A woman and child were killed and several others injured in another Israeli airstrike in the centre of Gaza City, it added. Artillery shelling also killed one Palestinian and injured three others east of Gaza City, witnesses said.

1140 GMT — Hezbollah vows new strikes on Israel after killing of commander