Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a multipolar world has become a reality, with international structures like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the economic bloc BRICS serving as its main pillars.

Speaking at a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin said these associations act "as a powerful engine for the processes of global development and the establishment of genuine multipolarity".

"A multipolar world has become a reality. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, along with the BRICS, are the main pillars of the emerging new world order.

"The circle of states advocating a just world order and ready to resolutely defend their legitimate rights and protect traditional values is expanding, new centers of power and economic development are emerging and strengthening," he asserted.

Putin praised China's initiative on "world unity for just peace and harmony," saying it is "clearly aimed at developing confidence-building measures in the field of stability and security, primarily in our common Eurasian region."

He said the SCO leaders discussed and approved long-term guidelines for further deepening mutual cooperation not only in politics and security, but also in the economy, energy, agriculture, high technologies, and innovations.