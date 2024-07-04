The Israeli regime has approved plans to build nearly 5,300 new homes in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to a monitoring group, telling TRT World that Tel Aviv's actions jeopardise the two-state solution supported by Palestinians and the global community.

We "believe the settlements are one of the main obstacles to peace based on the two-state solution," Yonatan Mizrahi, head of the settlement watch at Peace Now, told TRT World.

Peace Now is a non-governmental organisation and activist group in Israel that promotes a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"The future Palestinian state needs land and continuity. The illegal settlements around the West Bank make this option much more difficult," Mizrahi added.

Israel's turbocharged settlement drive threatens to further stoke tensions in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli violence since its war on besieged Gaza has killed more than 530 Palestinians.

Mizrahi said the latest announcement to accelerate illegal settlement expansion is aimed to prevent the possibility of a fully liberated Palestine.

Mizrahi said that his watchdog is trying to push the two-state solution which is in Israeli interest and peace in the region.

"Our steps are submitting objections to some of the plans, alerting the Israeli and international policymakers, campaigns for a two-state solution as an Israeli interest, and court petitions against the illegal plans of the settlers in the West Bank," Mizrahi explained.

Later, in a statement, Peace Now denounced Israel's approval of the new illegal units and settlement posts.

"Netanyahu and Smotrich's agenda became evident through the decisions of the Planning Council: approval for thousands of housing units, the establishment of three new settlements, and strategic appointments of Smotrich’s allies in key roles instead of military personnel underscore the annexation occurring in the West Bank," the statement said.