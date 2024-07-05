Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he plans to extend an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad to initiate a new process with Syria.

Speaking to reporters on the plane on his way back from the Kazakhstan's capital Astana, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Erdogan said that years of destruction in the Syrian war proved that establishing a mechanism for a permanent solution is necessary.

The Turkish president said that the recent calm achieved on the ground could open the door to peace through wise policies and approaches that are free of prejudice and focused on solutions.

“The instability in the region, which provides a space for terrorist organisations, particularly the PKK/PYD/YPG, is a problem,” he said.

“Eradicating these terrorist structures without discrimination is crucial for the construction of Syria's future.”

Underlining the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity, President Erdogan said that Türkiye has always extended and would continue to extend a hand of friendship to our neighbour, Syria.

“We will always stand by a prosperous, unified, and whole Syria that embraces a new social contract based on justice, dignity and inclusivity,” he said.

Ending the war in Ukraine

Türkiye defends the territorial integrity of Ukraine, opposing the Russian illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula and other parts. But Ankara also believes punishing Russia harshly might not help address the conflict.

As a NATO member, Türkiye is uniquely placed to play the role of peacemaker and has been making efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, President Erdogan met his Russian counterpart Putin.

“In my meeting with Mr. Putin, we discussed the issue of mediation,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan said he asked Putin how they could approach the idea of starting a new process and creating a corridor through Türkiye to deliver grain to Africa and other regions vulnerable to food security.

He said the Russian president maintained the target of the Istanbul Grain Initiative.

After the opening of the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC), which oversaw the shipment through the Black Sea, hundreds of ships sailed carrying more than 600,000 tonnes of grain needed to ease food shortages worldwide. However, the deal ended in February 2024.

“It is beneficial to develop this further, because Putin has a certain stance against Europe. Since Europe has targeted Russia in this process, Russia views Europe and the West negatively,” Erdogan said.

Regarding Africa, Erdogan said that Putin would mobilise all of "Russia's resources because they are impoverished", which would not be the case with Europe, with Putin having stated, "My resources will not benefit them."

“With the results we achieve in this regard, I believe we will make the Black Sea Grain Corridor operational again,” Erdogan said.