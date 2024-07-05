Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks on the fighting in Ukraine, on a trip the EU has said threatened to undermine the bloc's stance on the conflict.

Putin hosted Orban –– the friendliest leader in the EU to Moscow –– at the Kremlin on Friday and at the start of their televised talks said he expected the Hungarian to speak for Europe as the holder of the EU's rotating presidency.

"I understand that this time you have come not just as our long-standing partner but as president of the council," Putin told Orban, adding that he expected him to outline "the position of European partners" on Ukraine.

Putin said that he wanted to "discuss the nuances that have developed" over the conflict in Ukraine with Orban, who visited Kiev earlier this week.

European Union leaders piled on Orban, for paying a visit to a leader wanted for war crimes, as word of the trip spread.

His country this week took over the bloc's rotating presidency.

"Appeasement will not stop Putin," European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

"Only unity and determination will pave the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Bilateral framework

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that Orban's "visit to Moscow takes place, exclusively, in the framework of the bilateral relations between Hungary and Russia".

"Prime Minister Orban has not received any mandate from the EU Council to visit Moscow," he added.

The 27-nation EU has firmly opposed Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, imposing 14 rounds of unprecedented sanctions on Moscow.

"That position excludes official contacts between the EU and President Putin. The Hungarian Prime Minister is thus not representing the EU in any form," Borrell said.