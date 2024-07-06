Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and lawmaker promising outreach to the West, has won the presidential run-off, defeating his rival Saeed Jalili, state television reported and Interior Ministry confirmed.

A vote count offered by authorities early on Saturday put Pezeshkian as the winner with 16.3 million votes to Jalili's 13.5 million in Friday's election.

More than 61 million Iranians over the age of 18 were eligible to vote, with about 18 million of them between 18 to 30. Voting was to end at 6 pm [local time] but was extended until midnight to boost participation.

Both Pezeshkian and Jalili contested to replace the 63-year-old late President Ebrahim Raisi died in a May 19 helicopter crash that also killed the country’s foreign minister and several other officials.

Pezeshkian promised no radical changes to Iran's theocracy in his campaign and long has held Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the final arbiter of all matters of state in the country.

Delicate moment