WORLD
2 MIN READ
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian agricultural lands in West Bank
The fires are raging uncontrollably, leading to extensive damage.
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian agricultural lands in West Bank
Israelis seizing Palestinian lands in occupied West Bank set olive trees on fire. / Photo: Reuters
July 6, 2024

Illegal Israeli settlers have set fire to Palestinian lands in the central occupied West Bank, leading to an extensive area being burned, an official said.

Lafi Adib, the mayor of Turmus Ayya village in Ramallah, said “settlers set fire to lands belonging to the villagers, and we cannot control the fire.”

“The fires are still burning strongly over tens of dunams (1 dunam= 900 square metres) in agricultural areas, while Palestinian civil defence teams are unable to contain it,” he added.

He said, “settlers have been preventing villagers from accessing their lands for months, resulting in overgrowth of weeds in olive groves.”

Recommended

According to data from the Israeli non-profit Peace Now, nearly half a million Israelis live in 146 large settlements and 144 smaller outposts established in the occupied West Bank, excluding occupied East Jerusalem.

The settlers and Israeli forces have escalated their raids, arrests and attacks since the Gaza war, which began in October last year.

RelatedIsrael scuttling two-state solution with Zionist settlement expansion — NGO
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar