WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK's new Premier Starmer: Rwanda deportation policy 'dead and buried'
Rwanda deportation policy 'dead and buried': UK's new Premier Keir Starmer
UK's new Premier Starmer: Rwanda deportation policy 'dead and buried'
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech, following his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister, in London, Britain.  / Photo: Reuters
July 7, 2024

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced in his first news conference since taking office the termination of the controversial Rwanda deportation policy introduced by the former Conservative government.

The scheme to send asylum seekers to Kigali is officially scrapped, marking a significant policy shift under the new Labour government.

Starmer emphasised his commitment to ending what he described as ineffective and inhumane immigration measures.

"The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started. It's never been a deterrent," he said at Downing Street.

He pointed to record numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel in the first half of 2024 as evidence of the policy's failure.

"The chances were of not going and not being processed, and staying here, therefore, in paid-for accommodation for a very, very long time. It's had the complete opposite effect and I'm not prepared to continue with gimmicks that don't act as a deterrent," he added.

RelatedIs UK's 'Rwanda Plan' violating international law?
Recommended

The Labour Party had pledged to halt the Rwanda deportation plan "on day one" if elected, arguing that the policy was not only ineffective but costly and inhumane.

Starmer's administration is now focused on addressing the root causes of illegal immigration and improving the UK's asylum system.

To curb Channel crossings, Starmet outlined a strategy involving the hiring of specialist investigators and utilising counter-terrorism powers to dismantle the criminal gangs facilitating the dangerous journeys.

Labour plans to redirect funds currently allocated for the Rwanda scheme toward enforcement activities. The party has proposed establishing a new “Border Security Command” to prosecute gangs operating small boat routes and enhancing security cooperation with the EU.

Additionally, Labour intends to empower police to search individuals suspected of people-smuggling and grant new powers to monitor their financial accounts.

RelatedSunak govt reportedly deports first asylum seeker from UK to Rwanda
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar