Russia has fired dozens of missiles at cities across Ukraine in a massive barrage that killed at least 24 people and smashed into a children's hospital in Kiev, trapping victims under the rubble.

Dozens of volunteers, doctors and rescue workers were digging through the debris of a part of Okhmatdyt paediatric hospital in a desperate search for survivors after the rare day-time bombardment on Monday.

First responders ran for cover when sirens and a blast sounded hours after the initial strikes that hit as Ukraine struggled to protect itself from Russian aerial attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces fired more than 40 missiles at at least five major civilian hubs mainly in the south and east of the country, as well as Kiev.

The attack came as Zelenskyy visited Warsaw before heading to the NATO summit in Washington, where he was expected to appeal for more military support from the country's allies.

Reporters at the scene of the attacks heard air raid sirens and explosions ring out as the missiles crashed into the capital and debris from downed projectiles rained down over the city.

The ceiling 'collapsed'

Natalia Svidler, 40, was in the hospital at the time of the strike with her two-year-old son, who was due to have surgery this week when the air raid sirens sounded.